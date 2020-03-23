New York Knicks owner James Dolan and former player Charles Oakley have been ordered to go to mediation over their dispute by a federal appeals court.

NEW: Charles Oakley and James Dolan have been ordered to mediate their dispute by a federal appeals court. Mediation will be held on Mar. 31, and presided over by former NYS Sup. Ct. Justice Charles Ramos. Both Oakley and Dolan must appear by telephone. pic.twitter.com/aA1Bfmmg0a — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) March 22, 2020

The mediation will take place March 31 and last three hours according to the order, uncovered by legal analyst Daniel Wallach.

Oakley has a civil lawsuit against Dolan stemming from an incident at Madison Square Garden. Oakley is suing Dolan for defamation, assault, and false imprisonment after he was arrested and banned from the Knicks arena three years ago. The suit was originally dismissed before Oakley appealed the decision.

Oakley, now 56, played 19 seasons in the NBA and 10 with the Knicks.