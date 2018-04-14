Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov will not return to Saturday's Game 2 with a lower body injury. Komarov was helped off the ice and immediately went to the locker room after a collision with Boston Bruins defenceman Kevan Miller during the second period of Saturday’s game.

Leo Komarov will not return to tonight’s game due to a lower body injury. #TMLtalk — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 15, 2018

Komarov attempted to return to the game, but after a brief skate around the ice, return to the locker room.

He logged 6:33 of ice time and did not register a point before leaving Game 2.