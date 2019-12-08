TORONTO — Kristians Rubins opened scoring and added an assist as the Toronto Marlies held off the San Antonio Rampage 4-1 on Sunday afternoon in American Hockey League play.

Richard Clune's goal 5:35 into the game was the eventual winner for the Marlies (17-4-3), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jeremy Bracco and Adam Brooks also scored.

Joseph Woll made 40 saves for the win.

Ryan Olsen replied for San Antonio (10-9-7) on the power play. Adam Wilcox stopped 15-of-18 shots.

Toronto could not score on its three power plays and the Rampage went 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2019.