Detroit Red Wings defenceman Niklas Kronwall is entering the final year of his contract and the 37-year-old is accepting of the fact that this season could be his last as a Red Wing - and in the NHL.

"If this happens to be the end of the road, I would be more than happy with the journey that I've had and more than thankful to the Ilitch family and (general manager) Kenny Holland for giving me the opportunity that I have for being able to be with the same team for my entire career," Kronwall told NHL.com. "We'll see what happens.

"I've been fortunate enough to play in Detroit all these years and I have a tough time seeing myself in a different jersey."

A 14-year NHL veteran, Kronwall made his debut with the Red Wings during the 2003-04 season. He had four goals and posted 27 points in 79 games with the team last season, ranking fifth among Red Wings defencemen with an average of 18:31 of ice time.

"I love the game," he continued. "I can't say enough good things about it. But at the same time you have to be realistic.

"I know where I'm at right now. A year from now I don't know where I'll be at. I'd love to sign [for] another year but let's face it. The team's getting younger. I'm getting older. The game's getting faster. I'm not the same player I was 10 years ago. But I'm going to do what I can this year both on the ice and off the ice. And just try to be as efficient as I possibly can."

Kronwall has appeared in a total of 874 career games with the Red Wings and has 80 goals and 405 points. He has appeared in a total of 109 career playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2008. However, the Red Wings have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons after reaching the postseason in every one of Kronwall's first 12 years.

"There's no doubt it's been tough times recently," Kronwall said. "A few of us have been around awhile and you get used to playing playoff hockey. You take it for granted. You get spoiled. It's not until now that you realize how hard it really is.

"We had some years where we pretty much were in the playoffs by January. Now it's just you're trying every single night. The parity in the League with the cap makes it so hard to stay up there on a continuous basis.

"We've done everything we possibly can but it hasn't been good enough. We need to get back there."

Kronwall believes the Red Wings will be able to push for a playoff spot this season, despite popular opinion.

"We should be right there," he said. "I thought last year we should be right there with the team that we had. I know people on the outside are seeing things differently but within the team, within the locker room, we believe in the team that we have.

"Some of these guys can be difference makers. And it's time for them to push forward. The organization needs that."

The Red Wings open their season of October 4 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.