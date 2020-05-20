Bulgarian heavyweight Kubrat Pulev says he has no intentions of stepping aside so that Anthony Joshua can fight Tyson Fury for all four recognized heavyweight titles.

Pulev, a former champion, was Joshua's mandatory challenger for the IBF title, but their June 20 bout has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Pulev (28-1) says he still wants his shot at Joshua and wants to hammer down a new date for their bout.

"I can't understand why we are still postponing instead of fixing a date and venue and getting to work?" Pulev said. "Enough is enough. I can't wait to win this fight. I see how people are afraid of me and are trying to face someone else before me. That's not how a real world champion should act."

This is the second time a bout with Joshua has been postponed for Pulev. In 2017, Joshua pulled out with an injury. When Andy Ruiz shocked Joshua last summer for the IBF title, Pulev was the mandatory challenger, but Joshua was able to get a rematch scheduled and reclaim his title before Pulev got his chance at Ruiz after the Bulgarian stepped aside last December. He insists he won't do that again.

"I did it once when I didn't have to do it for Joshua to have his second match against Ruiz," Pulev said. "Everything was against IBF's rules, but I compromised. A year has passed and they always have a reason to postpone, not to fight against me. There are two options. You either fight or vacate the title."

Last week, there was interest out of Croatia to host the Joshua-Pulev fight.

Pulev, 39, has only one blemish on his professional record - a 2014 loss to Wladimir Klitscho in Germany. Pulev lost fought in November, defeating Rydell Booker by unanimous decision.