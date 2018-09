Kucherov out vs. Panthers with LBI

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has been ruled out of the team's preseason game against the Florida Panthers Tuesday with a lower-body injury.

It's unclear when Kucherov got injured in the game, but Kucherov didn't return after the first period.

