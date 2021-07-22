ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kwang Hyun-Kim earned his fifth straight win on his 34th birthday and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 Thursday night.

Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson homered as the Cardinals improved to a game over .500 at 49-48. It's the Cardinals first winning record since being 36-35 after winning the first game of a doubleheader at Atlanta on June 20

Kim (6-5) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings. His last loss came in the second game of the doubleheader on June 20.

Ryan Helsley and T.J. McFarland each pitched a scoreless inning. Alex Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 23rd save after suffering his first career blown save on Tuesday night.

Carlson lined a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall for his ninth home run of the season. It was his first career leadoff home run and first for the Cardinals this season.

Arenado plated Carlson in the third inning with his team-leading 19th homer of the season, giving St. Louis a 3-0 lead.

Adbert Alzolay (4-10) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks, with eight strikeouts in six innings. He is winless in his last seven starts.

Jake Marisnick hit a two-run double to right-center field in the fourth inning to cut the Cardinals lead to 3-2. He is the first hitter to get an extra base hit off Kim since Pittsburgh's Kevin Newman doubled on June 25.

Marisnick’s hit snapped Kim’s then MLB-best 24 2/3-inning scoreless streak. It was the third-longest by a Korean-born pitcher, trailing only Chan Ho Park’s 33 innings and Hyun Jin Ryu’s 32-inning streak. Kim had not allowed an earned run in July before this outing.

Play was stopped for about four minutes in the bottom of the seventh after Dillon Maples hit Edmundo Sosa in the helmet with a 95 mph fastball. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras immediately summoned the Cardinals training staff. After a few anxious minutes of tests and observation, Sosa remained in the game.

NO MORE STREAKING:

Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt went hitless in two at-bats, with a pair of walks, snapping the longest active hitting streak in the majors at 16 games. Goldschmidt also reached 10 years of major league service time.

CALL FOR ARMS:

The Cubs recalled RHP Trevor Megill and optioned INF Sergio Alcántra to Triple-A Iowa. Megill allowed six runs without recording an out in his last big league appearance June 28 at Milwaukee.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Cubs: INF/OF Kris Bryant (hamstring fatigue) was held out of the starting lineup, but walked as a pinch hitter for Ian Happ in the top of the eighth inning. He was immediately removed for pinch runner Jason Heyward. Manager David Ross said prior to the game Bryant should be ready to start Friday.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (oblique) threw an extended pregame bullpen session. Manager Mike Shildt says if he emerges unscathed, he could face hitters next time he throws. … RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (shoulder) pitched a scoreless inning Thursday night in a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT:

Cubs: RHP Zach Davies (5-6, 4.35 ERA) will oppose Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (1-4, 3.86 ERA) as Chicago opens a seven-game homestand Friday.

Cardinals: LHP Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.31 ERA) will start against Cincinnati Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.93 ERA) as St. Louis opens a five-game road trip. LeBlanc is 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 33 1/3 career innings against the Reds.

