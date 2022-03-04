Dubas on struggling Leafs goalies: 'I’m not concerned with either one of them'

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas pointed to the team needing to clean up their defensive play when asked about the recent struggles of Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek on Friday.

“I’m not concerned with either one of them,” Dubas said of the goaltenders while addressing the media at Tim Horton's Field in Hamilton.

Campbell got off to a red-hot start to the season, but has struggled to find the same from since the calendar turned to 2022. He had a .894 save percentage over seven starts in February after posting a .880 mark over eight January starts. For the season, he holds a 23-8-4 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.55 goals-against average.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said earlier this week that Campbell, a pending unrestricted free agent, was working through a "mental block."

Mrazek started the Maple Leafs 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Monday before allowing five goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The 30-year-old, who joined the Maple Leafs on a three-year deal last summer, has a 9-5 record this season with a .890 save percentage and a 3.22 GAA.

The Maple Leafs, who hold a 4-5-1 record in their past 10 games, continue to sit third in the Atlantic Division, three points back of the first-place Florida Panthers.

Toronto has reached the postseason in each of the past five seasons, but have failed to win a series. Making his playoff debut, Campbell posted a .934 save percentage with a 1.81 GAA and a shutout in seven games against the Montreal Canadiens in the first round last year.

With Jake Muzzin currently on long-term injured reserve, the Maple Leafs currently have $4.47 million in cap space ahead of the deadline, per CapFriendly.