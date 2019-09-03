Could a three-year/$9.5M contract work for both the Leafs and Marner?

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun Tuesday that the team has not explored the possibility of trading restricted free agent Mitch Marner.

"That’s not a real avenue that we’ve even remotely explored," Dubas said. "It’s our full intention that Mitch Marner will be a Toronto Maple Leaf for a very long time and that’s everything we’re working towards."

Marner is one of several high-profile restricted free agents who remain without a contract, including Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen, Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets forwards Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor and Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks.

Marner led all remaining unsigned RFAs in points last season with 94, followed closely by Point, who had 92 points and scored 41 goals to Marner's 26 in three fewer games.

The Maple Leafs will open training camp in St. John's, N.L., on Sept. 13 and Dubas said in early August he was optimistic Marner would be with the team at that point.

Marner’s camp contacted the Zurich Lions last month about skating with the club should he remain unsigned into September.