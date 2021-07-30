The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring pitchers Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy and Hans Crouse from the Minnesota Twins according to multiple reports.

Heading back to the Rangers in the deal will be right-hander Spencer Howard, right-hander Kevin Gowdy and right-hander Josh Gessner, tweets MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

A first time All-Star in 2021, Gibson is 6-3 and has a 2.87 ERA in 19 starts so far this season.

It’s been a nice rebound year for the 33-year-old, who posted a 5.35 ERA in 12 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Prior to his time in Texas, Gibson spent seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins, going 67-68 with a 4.52 ERA in 222 appearances.

He then signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Rangers that will take him through the 2022 season.

A native of Greenfield, Ind., Gibson was a first-round pick of the Twins in the 2009 MLB Draft and made his big-league debut in June of 2013.

Kennedy has an ERA of 2.x51 with 16 saves in 32 games for the Rangers so far this season, his first in Texas after signing there on a one-year, $2.15 million deal in the off-season.

Once a dominant starting pitcher, Kennedy has re-branded himself as a late-inning reliever the last few seasons, tallying 30 saves for the Kansas City Royals in 2019. He has also spent time with the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees over the course of a 14-year big-league career that began all the way back in 2007.

A native of Huntington Beach, Calif., Kennedy was selected in the first round (No. 21 overall) by the Yankees in the 2006 MLB Draft.