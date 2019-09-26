It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers are going to be without Kyle Kuzma for the next little while.

The Lakers confirmed that Kuzma is going to be out indefinitely while he recovers from a stress reaction in his left foot.

The Lakers make it official and confirm our @NYTSports report from Tuesday that Kyle Kuzma is out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his left foot — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 26, 2019

"Kuzma is progressing with his rehabilitation from an injury (stress reaction, left foot) that occurred while he was with USA Basketball. He has not been cleared for full practice or game participation. He is schedule for an MRI when the team returns from China, and a status update will be given at that time," the Lakers said in a statement.

According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Kuzma will not play in the team's games in China but will still make the trip with the team.