Miles talks Lowry molding VanVleet to take over his role in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors will be without point guard Kyle Lowry Wednesday night on Oklahoma City because of a right foot infection.

Kyle Lowry will miss tonight’s game vs OKC with a right foot infection. It’s the same lingering injury he missed time with earlier this season, as well as Sunday’s game vs Portland. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 31, 2021

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes it's the same lingering injury he has missed time with earlier this season as well as Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lowry returned for Monday's 14-point loss to the Detroit Pistons, scoring 10 points and dishing out two assists in 23:25 of action.

Lowry, 35, is averaging 17.0 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists this season.