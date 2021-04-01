Lowry, four others out Friday, Bembry not on injury report

Is it now or never for Raptors' playoff hopes?

The Toronto Raptors may finally get some reinforcements back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Forward DeAndre Bembry is no longer listed on the team's injury report, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

DeAndre’ Bembry is no longer listed on the Raptors’ injury report but Paul Watson remains in the protocols and is out for tomorrow’s game vs Golden State. Lowry (foot), Hood (hip), McCaw (knee), Harris (hip) have also been ruled out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 1, 2021

Bembry has missed four consecutive games due to the league's health and safety protocols. In 32 games this season, the 26-year-old is averaging 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Four other Raptors will remain out of the lineup. Kyle Lowry will miss his second-consecutive game with a lingering infection in his foot.

Paul Watson remains in the COVID protocols and will miss his fifth straight game. Newly-acquired Rodney Hood injured his hip in Wednesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and will not be active on Friday.

Patrick McCaw (knee) and Jalen Harris (hip) have also been ruled out.

The Raptors (18-30) have lost 15 of their last 17 games and finished March with a 1-13 record. The team currently sits in 11th in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the 10th place Chicago Bulls.