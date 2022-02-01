There won't be any fans at Scotiabank Arena to welcome back Kyle Lowry as the Miami Heat take on the Raptors in Toronto Tuesday night, but there won't be any Lowry, either.

The Heat confirmed that Lowry will miss the matchup -- which would have otherwise been his first game back in Toronto since last summer's sign-and-trade -- as he will miss his ninth game in a row due to personal reasons.

Heat injury report for tonight in Toronto:

Jimmy Butler - available

Kyle Lowry - out

Markieff Morris - out

KZ Okpala - out

Victor Oladipo - out

PJ Tucker - Questionable

- Omer Yurtseven - out — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 1, 2022

The Heat will be in Toronto again on April 3 and could have fans at Scotiabank Arena by then if Ontario's provincial government permits.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler missed Miami's loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night because of an ankle injury but the team says he will be available to play Tuesday in Toronto.

Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven all will sit out, while P.J. Tucker is questionable because of a knee injury. Tucker did not play Monday night against the Celtics.

After their matchup with the Raptors, the Heat (32-19) will be back in action Thursday night in San Antonio against the Spurs.