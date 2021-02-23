How are the Raps succeeding without Kyle?

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry has been downgraded to out for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 34-year-old will miss his fourth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a thumb injury.

Lowry is OUT again tonight. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 23, 2021

The Raptors have won all three games without Lowry in the lineup, and four straight overall. Sunday's victory over the 76ers put the team above .500 (16-15) and into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

In 25 games this season, Lowry is averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 45.2 per cent shooting.