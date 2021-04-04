Palmieri out of Devils lineup in anticipation of trade

Kyle Palmieri will not play for the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in anticipation of a trade in the coming days or week, his agent confirmed.

Palmieri, 30, has eight goals and 17 points this season with the Devils.

He will be a free agent at the end of the season, and is currently is No. 2 on TSN Hockey's Trade Bait List.