1h ago
Palmieri out of Devils lineup in anticipation of trade
Kyle Palmieri will not play for the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in anticipation of a trade in the coming days or week, his agent confirmed.
TSN.ca Staff
Kyle Palmieri will not play for the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in anticipation of a trade in the coming days or week, his agent confirmed.
Palmieri, 30, has eight goals and 17 points this season with the Devils.
He will be a free agent at the end of the season, and is currently is No. 2 on TSN Hockey's Trade Bait List.