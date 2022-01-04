WINNIPEG — Adam Beckman and Kyle Rau scored shootout goals to lead the Iowa Wild to a 3-2 win over the Manitoba Moose in American Hockey League action Tuesday night.

Beckman and Chris Bennett scored in regulation for Iowa (12-11-2-2).

Jeff Malott and Johnathan Kovacevic replied in regulation time for Manitoba (16-9-1-1). However, neither Mikey Eyssimont nor Austin Poganski could score in the shootout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.