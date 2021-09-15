Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo says the club doesn't even want to contemplate a future without Kylian Mbappe.

With the France forward out of contract at season's end and Real Madrid's interest in the player remaining high, Leonardo believes Mbappe will remain the club.

"I don't think anyone here sees the future without him," Leonardo said to French outlet Canal Plus ahead of the club's Champions League date with Club Brugge. "I don't see Kylian leaving at the end of this season. Mbappe's relationship with PSG is deep."

After rejecting a €160 million approach for the player in the closing days of the transfer window, Leonardo says a subsequent offer from Los Blancos never arrived.

"We were clear about the offer they made," Leonardo said, adding the club was "not happy" with the approach. "It was not enough from our point of view. The fact that he's staying, that was the only thing that could happen. We never thought about doing all this without Kylian."

With Mbappe's deal set to expire next summer, the 22-year-old Paris native is free to begin negotiations with other clubs outside of Ligue 1 in January according to UEFA regulations.

In his fifth season with PSG after a €180 million move from Monaco, Mbappe has made five appearances in the league this season and scored four goals.