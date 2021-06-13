The Brooklyn Nets have been dealt another injury blow. 

Point guard Kyrie Irving will miss the second half of Game 4 in Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain. 

Irving hobbled to the locker room midway through the second quarter after landing on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot on a made layup. 

Brooklyn was down 44-40 at the time of his departure, and trailed by by five at halftime. 

Brooklyn is already without superstar guard James Harden as he is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Nets lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. 