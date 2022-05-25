Kyrie Irving's future in the NBA could lie outside of Brooklyn.

The New York Daily News's Kristian Winfield reports the Nets are unwilling to offer the 30-year-old guard a long-term extension, citing Irving's refusal to get vaccinated and lengthy injury history.

Irving, who signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, is entering the final season of a four-year, $136.5 million deal. He can opt out of the final season, but is widely expected to exercise his $36.5 million option.

An outspoken critic of vaccine mandates, Irving was limited to only 29 games in 2021-2022. He averaged 23.1 points on .470 shooting, 5.7 assists and 3.8 boards over 34.0 minutes a night. He averaged a career-high 42.5 minutes a night in the Nets' first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Because of injury, vaccine hesitancy and other undisclosed personal reasons, Irving has appeared in only 103 regular season games over the past three seasons.

Born in Melbourne and raised in West Orange, NJ, Irving is set to enter his 12th NBA season, having also spent time with the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers with whom he won the 2016 NBA title.

A seven-time All-Star, Irving has until June 29 to inform the Nets of his decision.