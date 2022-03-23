Kyrie Irving could soon be cleared to play at Barclays Center. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets' star point guard will be cleared for home games as New York City will lift its private sector vaccine mandate on Thursday, allowing exemptions for athletes and entertainers in the workplace.

Irving, 30, remains unvaccinated and has played just 19 games this season as he has been limited to playing in only road games while the mandate was in place.

"We're going to do it in the right way," Adams said on Tuesday. "We're going to follow the science ... we're going to make the right decision. And in New York, no matter what you do, this is 8.8 million people and 30 million opinions, so you're never going to satisfy New Yorkers, so you must go with the logic, your heart and the science."

In his 19 games this season, Irving has averaged a career-high 27.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds on 49 per cent shooting.

The Nets currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 38-34 record. The Nets have an 8-11 record with Irving in the lineup this season. With both Kevin Durant and Irving in the lineup, the Nets are 5-2 this season.

The exemption will also apply to unvaccinated players on the New York Yankees and Mets.