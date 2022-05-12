After winning his third NASCAR Pinty’s Series championship last year, L.P. Dumoulin (No. 47 WeatherTech Canada / Groupe Bellemare Dodge) is poised to take the next step.

A repeat championship in 2022 would put him in the record books for more than one feat – he would become the first driver in series history to successfully defend their title, but more importantly would tie Scott Steckly with a series-record fourth championship.

And as has been the case for several years, Dumoulin is on the short list of championship favourites. The Trois-Rivieres native has finished in the top five in the standings every season since 2013. His consistency and ability to avoid mistakes almost guarantee him a top-10 finish each week. In fact, Dumoulin has finished in the top 10 in 48 of the 56 races since 2017, an 86% rate.

Dumoulin’s title defense begins Saturday night with the NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience at Sunset Speedway. He won the 2020 season opener at the track in the first race following the COVID-19 pandemic delay. Sunset is one of three oval tracks at which Dumoulin has a win; he has two top fives and four top 10s in six races.

“I enjoy racing on this type of track,” Dumoulin said. “Our cars are very good and we have continued to improve our equipment this winter. Sunset Speedway has a steep banking and we have a large entry of good cars for the race - all we need to put on a great show.”

A strong Sunset result could put Dumoulin in the championship race driver’s seat early in the season. Race two on the schedule is at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP), a Dumoulin favourite. He earned his first career win at the track in 2013 and has not looked back since, winning three more races and racking up 12 top fives and 14 top 10s in 18 aces.

Success will not come easy for Dumoulin, however, as a deep field of contenders tries to unseat him. No list of title favourites is complete without D.J. Kennington (No. 17 Castrol Edge / Cathcart Trucking Dodge), one of the most accomplished drivers in series history. Kennington suffered through a four-year winless drought but has returned to his winning ways with three trips to Victory Lane in the last two years.

22 Racing teammates Alex Tagliani (No. 18 Viagra / St. Hubert Chevrolet) and Treyton Lapcevich (No. 20 RGC Sports / Qwick Wick Chevrolet) represent opposite ends of the career spectrum and both finished in the top five last year. Expect both the respected veteran and the young up-and-comer to contend throughout the season.

And three-time series champion Andrew Ranger (No. 27 GM Paille Chevrolet) announced a return to the series as part of a growing stable of cars at Wight Motorsports.