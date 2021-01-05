The long-rumoured is now official.

LA Galaxy announced the appointment of former Toronto FC boss Greg Vanney as its new head coach on Tuesday.

Vanney stepped down from the Reds after seven seasons on Dec. 1.

The move to Los Angeles is a homecoming of sort for Vanney, who spent seven seasons with the club as a player and went to nearby UCLA.

"The LA Galaxy are an iconic club with a rich history in Los Angeles, MLS and North American soccer over the last 25 years," Vanney said in a statement. "I want to thank Dennis te Kloese, Chris Klein, Dan Beckerman and Mr. Anschutz for the opportunity to coach this team and represent a club so close to my heart. I am committed to working tirelessly for this club, our fans and Los Angeles to win a championship. I look forward to this new challenge in my career and am eager to get started.”

Vanney posted a record of 112-56-82 in 250 matches in charge of TFC. He was named MLS Coach of the Year in 2017, the year the Reds captured an unprecedented treble - winning the Supporters' Shield, Canadian Championship and MLS Cup.

Grant Wahl first reported on the Galaxy's expected hire of Vanney last month.