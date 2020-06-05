The LA Galaxy announced the release of Serbia midfielder Aleksandar Katai on Friday.

The LA Galaxy have parted ways with Aleksandar Katai. pic.twitter.com/mcu0fTreC8 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 5, 2020

The move comes in the wake of a series of now-deleted racist and violent social media posts by his wife about Black Lives Matter protests.

On Thursday, the team released a statement denouncing the posts.

"The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality," the club said in a statement. "The LA Galaxy stand with communities of colour, and especially the Black community, in the protests and fight against systemic racism, social inequality, bigotry and violence. The LA Galaxy will hold a meeting with Katai on Thursday, June 4 and will determine next steps. Now is the time to reflect on our role in helping fight racism in our community."

On Instagram, Katai apologized for his wife's posts on Thursday, calling them "a mistake from his family."

"I am committed to putting in the necessary work to learn from these mistakes and be a better ally and advocate for equality going forward," Katai wrote.

Katai, 29, spent the past three seasons for the Chicago Fire before signing with the Galaxy in December. He appeared in two games for the club prior to the Major League Soccer pause due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.