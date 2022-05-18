Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor, Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jacob Slavin and Minnesota Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon are the finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, the NHL announced on Wednesday.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots at the conclusion of the regular season for the award which recognizes sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and a high standard of playing ability.

Connor, 25, set career highs in goals (47), assists (46) and points (93) in 79 games in 2021-22. He finished tied for sixth league-wide with nine game-winning goals.

Slavin, 28, is the reigning winner of the award and helped the Hurricanes to their second straight Metropolitan Division title. He set career highs with 38 assists and points (42) in 79 games.

Slavin would be the first player to capture the Lady Byng in consecutive years since Martin St. Louis with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2009-10 and 2010-11.

Spurgeon, who was the runner-up for the award last season, led all Wild defenceman with 10 goals and 30 assists in 65 games as the club posted its best season in franchise history, going 53-22-7 for 113 points. He would be the first Wild player to take home the Lady Byng award.