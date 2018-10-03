It didn't take a fortnight for Patrik Laine to take a shot at the Vancouver Canucks banning Fortnite on the road.

A day after Bo Horvat revealed that Canucks players have decided to ban playing video games while on the road, the Winnipeg Jets sniper believes he knows the reason for the prohibition.

Patrik Laine on Vancouver’s decision to ban video games on the road: “They need something to blame after last year.” #NHLJets — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) October 3, 2018

"They need something to blame after last year," Laine quipped to reporters.

The Canucks' 73-point output a season ago was the fifth-worst in the NHL.

Laine went on to say that the players amongst the #NHLJets have agreed that if they start playing like that (Vancouver) they will stop taking their Playstations on the road. — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) October 3, 2018

Laine added that if the Jets play like the Canucks did last season, they've agreed to stop taking their consoles on the road.

On Tuesday, Horvat spoke about the ban to TSN Radio 1040 Vancouver's Don Taylor and Bob Marjanovich.

"Yeah, that’s definitely a no-go on the road," Horvat said. "No more Fortnite. No more bringing video games on the road. It’s strictly team meals, team dinners and hanging out with the guys. So we put an end to that."

As to why, Horvat cites team-building.

“In my opinion, there’s better ways to spend time on the road, whether it’s hanging with the guys in the room or going to a movie with the guys," Horvat said. "There’s a lot of cool cities we visit and to be cooped up in your room all night, playing Fortnite, is a waste of your time."

Heading into his fifth NHL season, the 23-year-old Horvat said the Fortnite ban won't personally affect him.

“Hopefully a lot of parents and little kids are listening right now," Horvat said. "I don’t play it. Nor will I ever.”

The Canucks open up their season on Wednesday night at home against the Calgary Flames.