Laing to re-sign with Argos on two-year deal

Defensive lineman Cleyon Laing will sign a new two-year contract to remain with the Toronto Argonauts, according to TSN CFL Reporter Matthew Scianitti.

Laing was scheduled to become a free agent on Feb. 13 when free agency opens.

The 27-year-old Laing appeared in 11 games for the Argonauts in 2017, recording five sacks and one forced fumble.

Laing spent the prior season with the Redblacks after three consecutive seasons in Toronto in his first stint with the Argonaunts.

The native of Edmonton is a two-time Grey Cup champion (2016, '17), and has been named an All-Star twice in his career (2015, 2017)

Laing holds career totals of 73 defensive tackles and 20 sacks.