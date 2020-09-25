Los Angeles Lakers superstar centre Anthony Davis is questionable for Saturday's Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets after suffering a sprained left ankle late in LA's Game 4 win Thursday night.

Lakers injury report for Game 5: Anthony Davis (sprained left ankle) and Dion Waiters (sore left groin) are questionable. Alex Caruso (sore right wrist), Danny Green (Volar plate injury, left ring finger) and LeBron James (sore right groin) are probable. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 25, 2020

Backup shooting guard Dion Waiters is also questionable with a sore left groin while Alex Caruso (sore right wrist), Danny Green (Volar plate injury, left ring finger) and LeBron James (sore right groin) are probable.

The 27-year-old Davis has been one of the Lakers best performers in the postseason bubble, averaging 28.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 14 games, including hitting a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers can advance to the NBA Finals with a win on Saturday.