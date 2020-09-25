1h ago
Lakers' Davis questionable for Game 5
Los Angeles Lakers superstar centre Anthony Davis is questionable for Saturday's Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets after suffering a sprained left ankle late in LA's Game 4 win Thursday night.
TSN.ca Staff
Backup shooting guard Dion Waiters is also questionable with a sore left groin while Alex Caruso (sore right wrist), Danny Green (Volar plate injury, left ring finger) and LeBron James (sore right groin) are probable.
The 27-year-old Davis has been one of the Lakers best performers in the postseason bubble, averaging 28.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 14 games, including hitting a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
The Lakers can advance to the NBA Finals with a win on Saturday.