Lakers shut down LeBron for the rest of the season

The Los Angeles Lakers are shutting down LeBron James for the remainder of the season.

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season.



"This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers."https://t.co/6Z5DsXMFKt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 30, 2019

The Lakers currently sit 11th in the Western Conference and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They are currently 34-42 with six games remaining.

Signing as a free agent on July 1, James played in a career-low 55 games this season with the Lakers, while averaging 27.4 points per game.

