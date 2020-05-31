The history of sport is riddled with the rise and fall of countless athletes, but perhaps no one has played the hero and the villain quite like Lance Armstrong. The former cycling star is the subject of the latest 30 for 30 movie, a two-part film called LANCE, catch Part 2, Sunday at 9pm et/6pm pt. on TSN1 and TSN4.

Tour de France victories, an Olympic medal, denials and, eventually, admissions are just a smattering of the things you find when you take a closer look at Lance Armstrong’s career.



Whether you look at it as seven Tour de France titles won consecutively, vacated retroactively, or both, it’s a record in the competition.



Prior to Armstrong’s tainted successes and after he was relieved of his wins, four men sit at the top of the list for Tour de France victories at five. Most recently accomplished by Spain’s Miguel Indurain who, like Armstrong, captured his titles in consecutive competitions (1991-1995). Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault comprise the rest of the list.



After retiring, Armstrong returned to compete in the 2009 and 2010 Tour de France races and finished third and 23rd respectively.



Armstrong also earned a bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics in the time trial event. He was stripped of that accolade as well, eventually returning the hardware to the IOC.



He also participated in the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, finishing sixth in the time trial and 12th in the road race.



Perhaps the man most directly affected by Armstrong’s doping was German rider Jan Ullrich. The winner of the 1997 Tour de France finished second to Armstrong three times during his run, though he would also eventually find himself implicated in doping.



2000: When the pair went head to head in 2000, Armstrong was able to ride to a comfortable 6:02 victory.



2001: After losing to Armstrong the previous year, Ullrich benefited from his rival’s sportsmanship when he crashed. Armstrong waited for Ullrich to return to his bike to not take advantage and was still able to claim a victory by 6:44.



2003: The third and final time Ullrich finished as a runner up to Armstrong, it was his turn to return the good deed. Armstrong was involved in a crash when his handlebar got caught in a spectator's bag. Ullrich waited for Armstrong, who would go on to earn a victory by 71 seconds.



Unlike the American, Ullrich did not have his wins vacated nor was he forced to return his Olympic medals.



In 2012, as the bottom began to fall out, the New York Times reported that Armstrong was worth $125 million.



When Nike cut ties with Armstrong’s Livestrong Foundation in 2012, the collaboration had combined to sell 80 million yellow ‘Livestrong’ bracelets and raised $500 million for cancer research.



Armstrong’s interview on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network, where he finally admitted to doping, was a huge ratings hit. The network reported that 28 million people watched the two-part, two-and-a-half-hour interview.