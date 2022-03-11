The Las Vegas Raiders have signed defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year, $98.98 million contract, the team announced on Friday.

We have signed @CrosbyMaxx to a multi-year contract extension » https://t.co/VAifJw4Cs0 pic.twitter.com/8kRjdECNZe — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 11, 2022

Crosby, 24, was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021. he started all 17 games, recording 56 tackles, eight sacks, and seven passes defended.

"Maxx Crosby exemplifies the characteristics of a Raider," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels. "His work ethic and leadership are unmatched and we're thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of this organization for years to come. It's an exciting day for Maxx and for the Raider Nation."

Crosby is tied for fourth in franchise history for most sacks (25) by a player through his first three seasons.

He was selected in the fourth round (106th overall) by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has totalled 141 tackles, 25 sacks, 12 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and on e fumble recovery over his first three seasons.