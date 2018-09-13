How close are Sens and Karlsson to coming to a resolution?

The Erik Karlsson sweepstakes are heating up again.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports there's been an increase in Karlsson trade talks over the past 24-48 hours as the Ottawa Senators look to move their captain before they hit the ice for the first practice of training camp on Friday.

As McKenzie notes, however, a trade involving Karlsson has appeared close before and he's remained in the Nation's Capital.

Karlsson and Bobby Ryan were involved in a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights that fell through at the trade deadline, while the Tampa Bay Lightning were believed to be working on a Karlsson trade in July that also fell through.

McKenzie said Thursday he believes if Karlsson is moved in the next 48 hours, it will likely be a to a Western Conference team. At one point in July, the Dallas Stars were the reported front-runner in the Karlsson sweepstakes.

FWIW, my sense is if Karlsson is traded today/tomorrow, it will be to a Western Conference team. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 13, 2018

The 27-year-old has played nine seasons with the Senators, posting nine goals and 53 assists over 71 games last season.

He has one year left on his seven-year, $45.5 million ($6.5 million AAV) contract, but is eligible to sign an extension with the team he is traded to.

Senators’ general manager Pierre Dorion said the team extended a contract offer to Karlsson on July 1, but he is believed to have rejected their offer.