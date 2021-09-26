Walker punches ticket to Tim Hortons Curling Trials in Saskatoon

OTTAWA — Team Laura Walker became the third women’s team to earn a berth at the Tim Hortons Curling Trials later this fall in Saskatoon.

Walker defeated Team Corryn Brown 8-4 Sunday at the 2021 Trials Direct Entry women's curling competition at the RA Centre.

Walker, vice-skip Kate Cameron, second Taylor McDonald and lead Heather Rogers joined Team Kelsey Rocque and Team Casey Scheidegger in advancing directly to the Nov. 20-28 Trials.

With the victory, Walker bypasses the Pre-Trials step for the first time in her career.

The main Trials will determine Canada's four-player teams for the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics.

“We’re grateful that we get the chance to play and try to represent our country,” Walker said.

A Pre-Trials Direct Entry event was also being held this week in the nation's capital.

Earlier Sunday, Team Jill Brothers defeated Team Jessie Hunkin 8-6 to earn a spot in the Home Hardware Curling Pre-Trials.

Brothers won five straight games to clinch the final spot available through the Pre-Trials Direct Entry event.

The Oct. 26-31 Pre-Trials, to be held in Brothers' hometown of Liverpool, N.S., will determine the final entries in the Tim Hortons Curling Trials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2021.