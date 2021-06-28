The AHL's Laval Rocket announced Monday they have agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way contract with goaltender Kevin Poulin.

The Montreal native has appeared in parts of five seasons with the New York Islanders and last played in an NHL game during the 2014-15 season.

Poulin spent last year with Bjorkloven IF in the Swedish league, registering a goals-against average of 2.23 and a save percentage of .915.

The 31-year-old has a GAA of 3.07 and a save percentage of .899 in 50 career NHL games.