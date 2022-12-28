The AHL's Laval Rocket have signed forward Devante Smith-Pelly to a professional tryout contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Le Rocket de Laval a annoncé avoir accordé un contrat d'essai professionnel à l'attaquant Devante Smith-Pelly.



Smith-Pelly, 29, has played 14 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign this season, recording one assist. He last played in the NHL during the 2018-2019 season with the Washington Capitals, recording four goals and four assists in 54 games. He was a part of the Capitals' Stanley Cup winning team.

The Scarborough, ON native played parts of two seasons with the Montreal Canadiens from 2014-16, recording seven goals and eight assists in 66 games. In 395 NHL games with the Canadiens, Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, and New Jersey Devils, he has 44 goals and 57 games.