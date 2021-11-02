Romanucci & Blandin, the Chicago law firm set to represent Erin Skalde in her pending lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Penguins, postponed a planned press conference on Tuesday, citing a new development in the case.

In a statement, the firm says a second woman has come forward detailing a similar assault allegation against former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head coach Clark Donatelli, the man who Skalde alleges sexually assaulted her on a team road trip to Providence, RI in the fall of 2018.

Romanucci & Blandin, representing Erin Skalde in her pending lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Penguins, postponed a press conference today and released this statement. pic.twitter.com/StWaAS3qFX — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 2, 2021

Skalde is the wife of former WBS Penguins assistant coach Jarrod Skalde, who, the pending suit alleges, was fired for reporting his wife's assault to the team.

"Our legal team is moving quickly to investigate those facts, the similar pattern of assault and Donatelli's acting with unbridled impunity," firm founding partner Antonio Romanucci said in the statement. "We look forward to holding him and others who were involved accountable for their actions. The time of reckoning has arrived, time to stop the stench of hockey culture putting sports before the sanctity of human decency."

The pending suit that will be filed in Rhode Island, as detailed by TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead, will name as defendants the Penguins, Donatelli, general manager Bill Guerin, and Penguins co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ronald Burkle.

Guerin, also the assistant GM of the United States Olympic entry at Beijing 2022, is currently under investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport after Skalde filed a complaint last month.

Later on Tuesday, the Penguins released a statement of their own say that the incident in question was investigated and addressed and that Skalde's departure from the WBS Penguins staff was not out of reprisal, but as a result of pandemic-related cuts.

Statement from the Penguins: pic.twitter.com/YxHXWAWxnE — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) November 2, 2021

"We took this Wilkes-Barre/Scranton incident very seriously and acted immediately," the statement read. "The team investigated and addressed the alleged incident within hours of being notified in June 2019, despite the fact that Mr. Skalde delayed seven months before he reported the incident. Immediately upon receiving the report, a full investigation was conducted within 72 hours, and the former coach resigned from the organization. Following the report, Mr. Skalde continued to coach in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for an additional year, until we made significant staff reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

None of the allegations have been proven in court.