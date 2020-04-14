3h ago
LB prospect Baun tests positive for diluted sample
Potential first round draft pick linebacker Zach Baun has notified all 32 NFL teams he tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Combine. Baun blamed the positive test, which will not count as a strike on him under the new CBA, on drinking too much water for weight-related weigh-in purposes, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
Baun blamed the test on drinking too much water for weight-related weigh-in purposes, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter added under the league's new CBA, the positive test will not count as a strike against Baun whereas it would have under the old CBA. And as a result teams don't think the positive test will affect Baun's draft stock too much.
Baun is a borderline first round draft prospect behind only Isaiah Simmons, Kenneth Murray, and Patrick McQueen at linebacker in most draft rankings.