Potential first round draft pick linebacker Zach Baun has notified all 32 NFL teams he tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Combine.

Wisconsin’s Zach Baun, the third-rated linebacker on Mel Kiper Jr.’s board, notified all 32 teams that he testified positive for a diluted sample at the combine that he blamed on drinking too much water for weight-related weigh-in purposes, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2020

Baun blamed the test on drinking too much water for weight-related weigh-in purposes, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter added under the league's new CBA, the positive test will not count as a strike against Baun whereas it would have under the old CBA. And as a result teams don't think the positive test will affect Baun's draft stock too much.

Baun is a borderline first round draft prospect behind only Isaiah Simmons, Kenneth Murray, and Patrick McQueen at linebacker in most draft rankings.