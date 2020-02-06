Leafs' Andersen ‘unlikely’ to play against Ducks Maple Leafs No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen skated on Thursday for the first time since sustaining a neck injury on Monday but his status for Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks remains questionable, Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. GM Kyle Dubas, goalie Jack Campbell and winger Kyle Clifford held a media availability at the Ford Performance Centre on Thursday.

Frederik Andersen skated with goalie coach Steve Briere on Thursday. It was the first time we've seen the goalie on the ice since he sustained a neck injury on Monday.

​"We won't have any idea until after he's off," said GM Kyle Dubas when asked for an update on Andersen's status. "I would say unlikely for tomorrow, but we'll see."

Andersen spent about 35 minutes on the ice tracking pucks shot by Briere, who had placed two mannequins in the slot.

It was a day off for the rest of the players as Toronto gets set to host the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Dubas acknowledged that Andersen’s injury "led us to move quickly down the path" towards a trade with the Kings, which brought Campbell to Toronto.

---

Morgan Rielly will have his broken foot re-evaluated late next week, which should provide more clarity on the timeline for his return. If the team's top defenceman doesn't come back before the playoffs, then his $5-million salary cap hit stays on LTIR and Dubas has more room to manoeuvre at the deadline.

"It's really going to depend on Morgan just because of the cap space part of it," Dubas said. "I mean, we could add a defenceman just to say we did (but that is) probably not something we would do. We would want someone to move the needle for us in the long run not in the short run unless it was the perfect deal. I think it would have to be something in the long run. It is probably a long-term situation that we want to address."

Toronto's defence got even thinner this week as Cody Ceci sustained an ankle injury against the Rangers in New York Wednesday and will be sidelined "for a while," according to Dubas. With Ceci going on injured reserve, the team will call up someone from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on Friday.

As Kyle Dubas acknowledged earlier today, Cody Ceci suffered an ankle injury. Sounds like the dreaded high ankle sprain which will be re-evaluated in a month. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 6, 2020

Dubas refuses to blame the injury bug for Toronto's precarious position in the standings noting that other teams, like Pittsburgh, have been hit even harder.

"You'd love to be able to have the full lineup, but I hate that excuse, ‘Well, they haven’t had a full lineup the whole year.’ I think if that’s why we don’t make it that would be a failure on my end."

Leafs Ice Chips: Ceci going on IR; Andersen unlikely for Friday The Leafs had an off-day on Thursday, but Frederik Andersen was on the ice doing some work with goalie coach Steve Briere for the first time since suffering his injury. Kyle Dubas admitted Andersen is 'unlikely' for Toronto's game against the Ducks, while defenceman Cody Ceci is expected to be 'out for a while'. Mark Masters has more.

---

Despite entering the season with high expectations, Toronto is currently on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. Dubas is quick to point out that the Leafs are trending up and tied with the Washington Capitals for the fifth-best points percentage (.661) in the league since Sheldon Keefe took over for Mike Babcock.

"I know there's some anxiety and panic, but I look at it as one of the best opportunities that we've had in the whole time here, because I do have a strong belief in the group. I do think the group is capable of great things," Dubas said. "We're two points out of the playoffs when we wake up today, the teams ahead of us have games in hand, we're not in a great spot, but it's a great test and opportunity for our guys to develop and grow and so I’m excited about. I don't fear it. I think it's a great thing for our group."

Dubas called this a “severe test” and said it’s up to the management group to stay patient and keep an eye on the long-term view as the group rides through a rollercoaster season.

With Toronto sports fans revelling in the Raptors success, Dubas draws a comparison to the evolution arc between the MLSE brothers.

"The Raptors won 12 in a row and people say, 'Why can't they just be more like the Raptors?' And it’s a great story for us to tell our players and to learn from, because if you go back three or four years, what we're going through now are similar things to what the Raptors were going through and the questions about them."

Dubas: 'We're not in a great spot'... but I believe this group is capable of great things Loaded with offensive stars, many thought the Maple Leafs would a lock for the postseason and perhaps another first round matchup with the Bruins. On the outside of the playoffs looking in with less than 30 games remaining, GM Kyle Dubas spoke about the team's challenges this season and reiterated his faith in the group.

---

Toronto's roster features plenty of speed and skill, but not many gritty, sandpaper types. The acquisition of Clifford, who has 12 more penalty minutes than any other Leaf this season, should help in that regard.

"They didn't bring me in to outpace Auston Matthews in goals so I know what I am and I know who I am," Clifford said. "I know there's a lot of skilled guys in here and a lot of guys who can play hard, too. I definitely want to add that element and they've started to build something here the last couple of years and you can tell the town's excited about it and I'm just happy to be a part of it."

Dubas insists he hasn't shied away from bringing in blue-collar players, but stressed that they have to be able to log useful minutes like Clifford, who's been averaging 11:41 of ice time per game in Los Angeles.

"He can play and those guys aren't in abundance anymore and that's why when they're available the cost is pretty high," Dubas noted. "You'd like to develop your own, but the greater issue with that is when you go to amateur and college and junior hockey there's a very scarce number of those players there as well so it's just not a common player that's available these days, frankly."

Dubas on acquiring Campbell, Clifford: 'We felt like we needed to strike' Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas discusses the team's acquisitions of goaltender Jack Campbell and gritty forward Kyle Clifford and explains why the timing of the deal was right. Dubas also goes into further detail on why Clifford and Campbell were the targets for Toronto.

Clifford will be reunited with Jake Muzzin, who added a physical element to Toronto's blueline when he was acquired in a trade with the Kings last season. Clifford and Muzzin remain neighbours in Los Angeles during the summer and their wives are also good friends.

"My five-year-old son Brody, his favourite player’s Jake Muzzin so he was just ecstatic to get out here," Clifford said with a smile. "He wanted to get on the first plane. He thought he was going to be here today. He's excited and all my boys love hockey and we're in the hockey Mecca of the world so they're going to have a good time."

Clifford, who's a pending unrestricted free agent, plans to soak up every second he gets to play for his hometown team.

"I got a real love for this team," the native of nearby Ayr, Ont. said. "It’s a childhood dream to be able to put that jersey on."

Clifford helped the Kings win it all in 2012 and 2014 and likes the potential he sees in the young Leafs.

"You go around the room and every corner you look at there's a special player there and being a part of Stanley Cup teams you need special players and character guys so it’s just exciting," the 29-year-old said while peering around the stalls. "You go from Jason Spezza to Jake Muzzin or Auston Matthews or (William) Nylander, it’s crazy. I met Freddie today, the guy's ginormous, I didn't expect that."

Clifford happy to be surrounded by special players 'in the hockey mecca of the world' New Maple Leaf Kyle Clifford speaks to the media about the trade that sent him from the struggling Los Angeles Kings to Toronto, and says teammate Jack Campbell will make a lot of Leafs fans happy. Clifford, who grew up a big Mats Sundin fan, also touches on the added pressure of playing 'in the hockey mecca of the world'.

---

Campbell is certainly looking forward to playing behind the high-powered Leafs offence.

"It definitely makes me smile a little bit. It's pretty exciting just to be a part of it," the 28-year-old said. "Any time you get some goal support that’s huge and builds confidence and just makes you want to do your job even more, to shut the door.

Campbell, a Michigan native, is pumped to play for an Original Six squad. His parents are pretty happy as well.

"When I told them we got traded to Toronto, it was crazy," he said. "I'll never forget that moment and so special to be here. It was one of those moments where you kind of go dark for a second, because it's just special. I just remember how excited they were and they can make it to a couple more games now."

Dubas also traded for Campbell when he was the GM of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and that familiarity should make the transition a bit easier for the goalie, who admitted the move caught him off guard this week.

"I honestly had no idea," Campbell said. "I packed a pair of gym shorts and one pair of pants for the road trip so had to do a little shopping. I knew Kyle even before juniors, one of my best friends growing up had him as an (agent) adviser, so I got to know Kyle really well and I just love working with him. Just excited to be reunited with him today."

After stumbling over a word during that answer, Campbell quickly apologized and admitted to having some nerves in his first big Toronto media session. As for playing in the centre of the hockey universe, Campbell is embracing the hoopla.

"Just ready to have some fun with it," he said.