Leafs' Hyman (ankle) out at least three weeks

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman will be out at least three weeks with his current ankle sprain, the team announced Thursday night.

Hyman, who missed tonight's 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers, sustained the injury in Toronto’s win versus the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs said the injury occured after Hyman crashed feet-first into the boards in New Jersey when he and Andy Greene went down chasing a puck.

Hyman, who plays on Toronto's top line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner, has seven goals and eight assists in 32 games this season.

The hard-working winger missed games against Carolina and Tampa last week, serving a two-game suspension for a late hit on Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy on Dec. 8.

The ban marked the first two games Hyman had missed since becoming a Leafs regular to start the 2016-17 regular season.