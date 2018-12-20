Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman will be out at least three weeks with his current ankle sprain, the team announced Thursday night. 

Hyman, who missed tonight's 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers, sustained the injury in Toronto’s win versus the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs said the injury occured after Hyman crashed feet-first into the boards in New Jersey when he and Andy Greene went down chasing a puck.

Hyman, who plays on Toronto's top line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner, has seven goals and eight assists in 32 games this season.

The hard-working winger missed games against Carolina and Tampa last week, serving a two-game suspension for a late hit on Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy on Dec. 8.

The ban marked the first two games Hyman had missed since becoming a Leafs regular to start the 2016-17 regular season.

 