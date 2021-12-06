Leafs' Spezza, Jets' Pionk both to have hearings for knee-on-knee hits

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza has been offered an in-person hearing via Zoom for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk while Pionk will have a hearing on Monday for kneeing Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin.

Additionally, Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2,250 for cross-checking Jets forward Jansen Harkins.

The date and time for Spezza's hearing has yet to be determined.

Winnipeg won the game 6-3.