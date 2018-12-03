2h ago
Leafs loan Dermott to AHL, will return Tue.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly loaned defenceman Travis Dermott to the AHL's Toronto Marlies temporarily to make room for William Nylander's return. Head coach Mike Babcock confirmed that Dermott will play tomorrow night versus the Buffalo Sabres.
The Leafs are currently one player over the 23-man NHL roster limit and will need to make a move to make space for Dermott to come back and play tomorrow. Dermott was chosen to be sent down as he doesn't need waivers to go to the AHL.
Nylander re-signed with the Leafs on Saturday before the 5 PM ET deadline. He arrived in Toronto from Sweden on Sunday but it is currently unknown as to when he will get back in the lineup.
Dermott, 21, has played in 21 games this season, averaging 17:15 minutes of ice time and has six points.