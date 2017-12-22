Matthews returns to practice after dealing with 'normal concussion symptoms'

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews said Friday he felt "normal concussion symptoms" after his collision with teammate Morgan Rielly on Dec. 9.

Matthews, who returned to practice Friday for the first time since he was injured against the Pittsburgh Penguins, said he'll be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the New York Rangers.

Auston Matthews steps onto the ice ahead of the #Leafs 10 a.m. practice. Looks like the centreman will practice for the first time since he was injured Dec. 9. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 22, 2017

He has missed six straight games after he and a Reilly collided late in their 4-3 win over the Penguins.

In 26 games so far this season, Matthews has 13 goals and 13 assists.

The Leafs (21-14-1) will take on the Rangers (19-12-4) at Madison Square Garden Saturday.

Here are the lines for Friday's practice:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Brown

Leivo, Kapanen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Marincin