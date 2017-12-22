Dec 22, 2017
Leafs' Matthews felt 'normal concussion symptoms'
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews said Friday he felt "normal concussion symptoms" after his collision with teammate Morgan Rielly on Dec. 9.
Matthews, who returned to practice Friday for the first time since he was injured against the Pittsburgh Penguins, said he'll be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the New York Rangers.
He has missed six straight games after he and a Reilly collided late in their 4-3 win over the Penguins.
In 26 games so far this season, Matthews has 13 goals and 13 assists.
The Leafs (21-14-1) will take on the Rangers (19-12-4) at Madison Square Garden Saturday.
Here are the lines for Friday's practice:
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
van Riemdyk-Bozak-Marner
Martin-Moore-Brown
Leivo, Kapanen
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Carrick
Borgman-Polak
Marincin