When the window to negotiate a contract extension officially opens on July 1, Auston Matthews will have new representation on his side of the table.

The Maple Leafs forward and his family informed CAA and Pat Brisson on Tuesday that he is moving to the OrrHockeyGroup, led by the Hall of Fame defenceman.

Matthews and his family informed CAA and Pat Brisson of their decision to move this morning. https://t.co/94GQ2K62Ai — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 6, 2018

The Orr Group also represents Edmonton's Connor McDavid. CAA's top clients are Sidney Crosby and John Tavares.

Matthews just completed the second season of his three-year entry-level contract and can begin formal talks on an extension with the Maple Leafs on July 1.

The Calder Trophy winner from 2016-17, Matthews put up 34 goals and 29 assists and was plus-25 in 62 games for Toronto this season. He sits at 74 goals and 58 assists for 132 points in 144 career NHL contests.