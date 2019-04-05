The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goalie Michael Hutchinson, the team announced Friday morning.

The 29-year-old has made five starts for Toronto with a 2-3 record this season and a 0.914 save percentage.

He was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on Dec. 29, 2018.

Currently their is no news on if Hutchinson will suit up for Toronto, but this move comes days after the Leafs announced that Frederik Andersen would start the teams final two games of the season.