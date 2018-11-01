Despite losing Auston Matthews to injury for a month, the Toronto Maple Leafs remain Stanley Cup favourites according to the latest odds released by Bodog.

The Leafs, who are off to an 8-4-0 start and are tied for fourth in the NHL with 16 points, have odds of 13/2 to win the Cup. That price is slightly better than the 7/1 odds they had on the opening night of the season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are second on Bodog's list at 7/1, an improvement over the 17/2 odds a month ago.

Odds for the Winnipeg Jets, who are 8-4-1 after 13 games, have dropped slightly from 17/2 to 10/1.

The Montreal Canadiens made the biggest jump in the league, odds-wise, by moving from 100/1 to 40/1 in the past month on the strength of their surprising 6-3-2 start.

Other Canadian teams on the list include Calgary moving from 33/1 to 25/1, Edmonton dropping from 30/1 to 35/1, Vancouver moving from 100/1 to 85/1, and Ottawa dropping from 200/1 to 300/1.

According to Bodog, the Canucks' Elias Pettersson has taken over favourite status for the Calder Trophy at 1/2 odds. The Oilers' Connor McDavid remains the favourite for both the Art Ross Trophy at 3/1 and Rocket Richard Trophy at 15/2.