Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas announced Thursday the team will scrap Lou Lamoriello's facial hair policy starting this season.

During his tenure as general manager of the Leafs, which came to an end earlier this summer, Lamoriello insisted all Maple Leafs players be clean shaven until the postseason.

Dubas said Thursday that players will be free to express themselves however they choose, including with beards.

Kyle Dubas said he will not be continuing on with Lou's rules of no facial hair with #Leafs. Says Leafs are asking for nine-month long commitment from players and families and therefore will let them express themselves (professionally) however they choose.



It's unclear whether other Lamoriello policies, like players needing to earn the right to wear high numbers, will remain in place.

While Dubas had an update on the team’s facial hair policy, he had no such update on the contractual status of winger William Nylander, who has been sporting a beard this summer.

"No update. We're continuing to have dialogue," Dubas said. "When we have an update, you'll receive it and we'll go from there."

Nylander is the team's lone remaining restricted free agent and is not attending training camp as he waits to sign a new deal.