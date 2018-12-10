Could Kronwall be a good fit to add some ‘attitude’ to the Leafs?

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired forward Adam Cracknell from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenceman Steven Oleksy.

NEWS: We've acquired right wing Adam Cracknell (@A_Cracknell) from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Steven Oleksy.



📰➡ https://t.co/4e8PH9ovgw pic.twitter.com/Jr6MlOB4E3 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 11, 2018

Cracknell, 33, has 43 points in 208 career NHL games split between the St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Dallas Stars and New York Rangers. He has 10 points in 14 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies in 2018-19.

Olesky has two assists in 15 games with the AHL's San Diego Gulls so far this season. He has appeared in a total of 73 games split between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins, tallying 20 points.

He appeared in 20 games with the Marlies during the 2016-17 season.