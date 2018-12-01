TORONTO — #NylanderWatch is over.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to terms with restricted free agent winger William Nylander on a six-year, $41.4 million contract extension, putting an end to a stalemate that has dragged on through the first 26 games of the regular season.

The 22-year-old had been facing a 5pm deadline to sign a contract or be forced to sit out the entire season.

The extension has a current season average annual value (AAV) of $10.2M and an out-year (years 2-6) AAV of $6.9M. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 1, 2018

Nylander was the eighth overall pick by Toronto in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Since entering the league in 2016, Nylander has posted 48 goals and 87 assists in 185 games with the Leafs.

The deal came together after a year of speculation over what the 22-year-old Nylander would be able to command from the Leafs, given the team will have extensions to negotiate with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner this coming summer.

"We always tried to stay optimistic. We had our process and we have a great staff...it wasn't really an emotional experience," said Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas.

"It's my duty to the organization to put the organization in the best possible spot with all our economics. We hope to always avoid [a standoff], but it's a realistic situation."

Nylander said in the summer that he was hoping to avoid a bridge deal, a sentiment echoed by Dubas. Based on his production and role with the Leafs (a top-six winger who contributes heavily on the power play), Nylander projected to be in the same category of contract as Winnipeg Jets’ forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who signed a seven-year, $42-million contract as an RFA last year.

Avoiding a bridge deal also prevents the Leafs from finding themselves in a Nikita Kucherov-type situation down the road. The Tampa Bay Lightning winger inked a three-year deal worth $14.3 million in 2016, and then exploded for 185 points over the next two seasons to earn an eight-year extension worth $76 million.

As it is, the Leafs have secured one of the brightest young forwards in the league while leaving themselves room to sign their other big-name players.

With the matter finally resolved, the focus shifts to getting Nylander back on the ice. Head coach Mike Babcock has been mum on what line he might slot in on, but said earlier that he will have to play some “catch-up hockey” when he returns to the fold.

“Willie’s Willie, so when he comes back I’m sure he’s going to fit in just fine,” said Matthews in early October. “He’s been here two, two and a half years now and he’s a special player and I’m sure when he’s back he’ll get things rolling pretty quickly.”

Here is the breakdown of the deal courtesy of TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun:

10M base / 2M Sb

700k base / 8.3 Sb

2.5 base / 3.5 Sb (years 3-6)