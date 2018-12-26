Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be listed as day-to-day with a groin strain after having an MRI which came up clean, the team announced on Wednesday.

OFFICIAL: LeBron James underwent an MRI today which confirmed a strained left groin. James will be listed as day-to-day.https://t.co/cG86m3hclv — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 26, 2018

James was injured in the third quarter of the team's Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors. He grabbed at his left groin after slipping under the Warriors' net midway through the third quarter.

The 33-year-old is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game in 34 games for the Lakers this season, his first season in Los Angeles.