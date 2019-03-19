The Los Angeles Lakers will be without the services of LeBron James, resting a sore groin, on Tuesday when they visit the MBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

LeBron James is out tonight with a sore left groin per the Lakers. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 19, 2019

This will be the third game that James has missed since returning from a groin injury that kept him out of 17 games from late December through January.

James, 33, did not play on March 15 against the Detroit Pistons, the second game in a back-to-back.

He last appeared on Sunday in a 124-123 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday in which he played 35 minutes and scored 33 points.

James has averaged 36.1 minutes a night in the 17 games since his return.